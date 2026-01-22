Qatar-donated jet set to serve as interim Air Force One by summer

A jumbo jet donated by Qatar and refitted for presidential use is expected to enter service as an interim Air Force One as early as this summer, U.S. Air Force officials said to the Wall Street Journal, offering President Donald Trump a long-sought upgrade to the aging aircraft currently used for executive travel.

The aircraft, a Boeing 747-8, is undergoing extensive modifications to meet presidential security and communications requirements.

While the Air Force has not disclosed when the jet will be fully mission-ready, officials confirmed it is being fast-tracked to support the presidential airlift mission and could be delivered by mid-2026.

If timelines hold, the plane may appear during national events tied to America’s upcoming 250th anniversary celebrations in July.

Trump has repeatedly voiced dissatisfaction with the existing Air Force One fleet, which has been in service for more than three decades.

Though technologically advanced, the current jets have drawn criticism from the president for their age and passenger comfort. Those complaints resurfaced this week after a mechanical issue forced Trump’s flight to the World Economic Forum in Davos to turn back over the Atlantic.

The refurbishment of the Qatari jet is intended as a stopgap solution while the Air Force awaits delivery of two new Boeing 747s ordered during Trump’s first term. That $3.9 billion program has faced years of delays, with delivery now projected for 2028. In the interim, the Qatar-donated aircraft is being adapted to fill the gap.

The jet has been spotted at a U.S. defense contractor facility in Texas, where it is believed to be receiving upgrades including secure communications systems and defensive capabilities. The Air Force has said the overhaul is expected to cost less than $400 million, using existing Pentagon funds. Details of the work remain classified.

White House officials say Trump has been closely monitoring the project and pressing for faster progress.

The temporary aircraft, which will feature a new red, white, and blue paint scheme, has already drawn political scrutiny, with critics questioning the ethics and security implications of using a foreign-donated plane.