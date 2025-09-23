Qatar’s Emir slams Israeli strike in Doha as 'state terrorism' at UN

Recommended -

Qatar’s Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, used his address to the United Nations General Assembly to denounce Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, calling it “state terrorism” and “a vile act that stunned the world.”

“The whole world was shocked by Israel’s actions,” the Emir said. “If freeing the hostages requires ending the war, the Israeli government resists it — because its goal is to destroy Gaza. This attack has no legitimacy. It is an assault on diplomacy itself.”

He stressed that Qatar had served as a host for indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, working alongside Egypt and the United States. “Our mediation enabled the release of 148 hostages,” he noted. “No party would assassinate a negotiating delegation except to sabotage talks. If the release of hostages depends on ending the war, then Israel has already abandoned them.”

Outlining Qatar’s position, the Emir said the priority remains “a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, withdrawal of occupying forces from Gaza, and freedom for Palestinian prisoners.” He warned that targeting members of a negotiating team undermines these objectives: “They came to our country for talks and were attacked. This makes an agreement impossible. Israel’s true aim is to destroy Gaza.”

The Qatari leader further accused Israel of waging a campaign of “ethnic cleansing” and seeking to impose “facts on the ground.” He described Israel as “a state hostile to its environment, practicing apartheid and destruction.”

Turning to the wave of recent international recognitions of a Palestinian state, the Emir criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying: “He boasts about preventing peace, both now and in the future. He dreams of turning the Arab region into a sphere of Israeli influence. Arab and Muslim states have warned of the consequences of this illusion. Anyone who challenges Israeli propaganda is branded either a terrorist or an anti-Semite.”