Rabbi Dr. Berman opens US Senate meeting with prayer for Israel, US

Six months after delivering a speech at President Trump’s inauguration, Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, delivered the opening prayer at a U.S. Senate session, offering blessings for Israel, the United States, and the return of hostages.

Berman, recognized as a leading voice against antisemitism on U.S. campuses and founder of the coalition Universities United Against Terrorism, which includes more than 100 university and academic institution presidents, emphasized peace, prosperity, and unity in his benediction.

On Tuesday, September 10, Rabbi Berman stood before the Senate to lead the prayer. His invitation came from Senator John Fetterman, who visited Israel in May, met with IDF widows, and spoke out against Hamas terrorism. The Senate session occurred amid a notable rise in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. and worldwide since October 7.

Rabbi Berman is widely regarded as a prominent advocate against antisemitism in academia. He also serves as a founding member of the American Council on Education (ACE) committee for faith-based institutions and previously led, for the first time ever, a delegation of university presidents to Auschwitz as part of the March of the Living.

Reflecting on the honor, Rabbi Berman said:

"As a rabbi and as an educator, it is a tremendous honor to offer a prayer before the Senate on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. My blessing is dedicated to the Senators, who continue to act with courage, humility, and kindness to unite the nation."