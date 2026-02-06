Racist video depicting Obamas as apes was posted to Trump's account by staffer, WH says

A racist AI-produced video posted to U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media account, depicting Barack Michelle Obama as apes in a jungle, was taken down following a backlash from both sides of the aisle.

A spokesperson for Trump said the offensive post was made by a staffer and represented an error of judgment. “A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down,” a White House official said.

In a rare moment of bipartisan consensus, Democrats and many Republicans slammed the “vile” post about the first Black president and first lady in US history. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican senator, called the video “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.”

Trump has a record of intensely personal criticism of his predecessor in the White House, including the debunked claim that Obama was not a native-born U.S. citizen.

The one-minute-long video his Truth Social account shared late on Thursday promoted conspiracies about Trump’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, showing the Obamas with their faces on the bodies of monkeys amid other Democrats represented as jungle animals, to the strains of the hit song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” In the video, the titular lion is Trump himself.

Roger Wicker, another Republican senator, said the post was “totally unacceptable. The president should take it down and apologize.”

The top Democrat in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, called Trump “vile, unhinged and malignant” and urged Republicans to “immediately denounce Donald Trump’s disgusting bigotry.”