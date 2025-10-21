Witkoff and Kushner meet with released Israeli hostages in Tel Aviv

U.S. Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met on Tuesday in Tel Aviv with the families and the hostages themselves, who were released last Monday after over two years in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Omri Miran, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Yosef Chaim Ohana, Matan Angrest, Bar Kupershtein, Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen, and Eitan Horn were all present in the meeting, all of whom were freed as part of the U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire and hostage return, which Witkoff and Kusner played a pivotal role in initiating and securing.

The freed hostages thanked Witkoff and Kushner for pushing to secure the deal that brought them home and expressed their gratitude to President Trump for prioritizing their return and working tirelessly to ensure their release.

During the meeting, the survivors also urged the diplomats not to stop short of bringing back all 15 remaining deceased hostages. Witkoff reaffirmed the United States’ dedication to the mission and expressed his confidence in their ability to do so.