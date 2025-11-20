Report alleges long-term Muslim Brotherhood effort to influence the U.S.

A new report released Thursday by the Institute for the Study of Antisemitism and Global Policy claims that the Muslim Brotherhood has pursued a multi-decade effort to influence Western societies, including the United States, from within.

The 200-page study draws on internal documents and asserts that the organization has exploited freedoms in democratic societies to advance Islamist objectives.

According to the report, the Muslim Brotherhood allegedly sought to gain access to U.S. government agencies, including the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice, through professional appointments and advisory roles.

The study also claims the group has engaged with educational institutions and established a presence across social media platforms to further its ideological agenda.

The research further examines funding sources linked to the organization, citing connections with countries such as Qatar. It suggests that while the Muslim Brotherhood and militant groups like Al-Qaeda share the broader goal of establishing governance under Sharia law, the Brotherhood has pursued a more gradual approach.

This strategy, the report argues, allows it to maintain continuity with Islamist ideology while avoiding direct confrontation.

The report concludes with a recommendation that the United States consider formally designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, emphasizing concerns about the group’s influence on policy, civil rights initiatives, and public institutions.