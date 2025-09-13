Report: Charlie Kirk shooting suspect lived with transgender partner

Recommended -

Tyler Robinson, the suspected assassin of conservative celebrity Charlie Kirk lived with a transgender partner, who was in the process of transitioning from male to female, U.S. media reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources in law enforcement.

Outlets including the Dallas Express identified the partner of 22-year-old Robinson as Lance Twiggs, also aged 22. There are conflicting reports on whether Robinson lived with his parents or with "a roommate," with some reports including both claims.

Several reports on Saturday said that Twiggs was "actively helping" the FBI; the Daily Mail reported that Twiggs was instrumental in Robinson's arrest on Friday by providing investigators with incriminating texts where Robinson discussed stashing the gun used in the assassination.

Kirk, co-founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA and a staunch supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, was gunned down by a single rifle shot fired from a rooftop during an outdoor event the at Utah Valley University in Orem, with some 3,000 in attendance.

Reports on Friday said Robinson was captured after he confessed to a family friend, or "implied that he had committed" the murder to that friend. That person in turn contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Other reports said that the person who compelled Robinson to turn himself in was his father.