President Trump claims media figures 'broke the law' by accepting Democratic Party endorsement money

US President Donald Trump, who has been touring his family's golf resorts in the UK this week, took to Truth Social to accuse multiple TV personalities and networks of accepting monetary compensation from the democratic political party during the 2024 presidential elections to endorse them on their platforms.

He wrote that he came to these conclusions while reviewing "The large amount of money" spent by the Democratic Party in the elections, claiming millions of it was paid, "Probably illegally," to Beyoncé, Oprah, and the civil rights activist and TV personality Reverend Al Sharpton to endorse his electoral opponent, Kamala Harris.

“YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO,” his post read. “Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out!”

He added that "Kamala, and all of those that received endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted!”

Trump claimed Beyoncé was paid $11 million, writing that she “never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!” He also wrote that $3 million was paid in “expenses” to Oprah, and $600,000 to Reverend Al Sharpton.

In a separate post, he also pointed a finger at NBC and "Fake news ABC," accusing them of being "An arm of the Democrat Party," stating that they "Should be held accountable."

Oprah in the past has said she was not paid to endorse Harris, whose campaign did spend $1 million in production costs for a live-streamed event with the celebrity talk show host. “The people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story,” she had then said. Harris's campaign also denied ever paying Beyoncé for an endorsement.