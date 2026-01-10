Report: Trump admin discusses possibility of attack on Iran, considering what sites to target

Officials in the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump held preliminary discussions about the logistics of an attack on Iran's Islamic regime, including what sites might be targeted, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday citing unnamed U.S. officials said.

The report comes shortly on the heels of a message by the president posted to his Truth Social network that reads "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!"

One option being discussed, according to an official cited by WSJ, is a large-scale aerial strike on multiple Iranian military targets.

It is understood, however, that there wasn’t a consensus on the optimum course of action.

The officials said these conversations are "part of normal planning," not necessarily signs of impending attack.

Trump authorized U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites during the 12-day war between Israel and the Islamic Republic last year, that ended with heavy damage to Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure.