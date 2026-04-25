Under new guidelines issued by the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security can now reject green card applications of candidates expressing extremist anti-Israel and anti-American positions, the New York Times reported Saturday.

The documents reveal that the Trump administration is consistent in its implementation of a directive from last September to screen green card applicants for anti-American and antisemitic views.

The guidelines cite demonization of Israel as a potentially disqualifying factor, with the training materials citing as an example a social media post that includes the extremist slogan “Stop Israeli Terror in Palestine” and features the Israeli flag crossed out.

Last year the administration announced that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) "will begin considering aliens’ antisemitic activity on social media and the physical harassment of Jewish individuals as grounds for denying immigration benefit requests. This will immediately affect aliens applying for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students and aliens affiliated with educational institutions linked to antisemitic activity."

The enforcement of relevant immigration laws to the maximum degree aims "to protect the homeland from extremists and terrorist aliens, including those who support antisemitic terrorism, violent antisemitic ideologies and antisemitic terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, or Ansar Allah," the statement said.