Report: Trump asked US military to prepare Greenland contingency plans

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly directed senior commanders to begin drawing up contingency plans for a possible military operation involving Greenland, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The plan has drawn opposition from top military leaders, the newspaper said.

The Daily Mail reported that Trump asked the Joint Special Operations Command to explore plans that could include taking control of the Arctic territory, part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Advisers close to the president, alarmed by global strategic developments, were reportedly eager to act quickly amid concerns about Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic.

However, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other senior defense officials pushed back, arguing that any such operation would be unlawful and lack necessary congressional approval. They also warned it could provoke a serious diplomatic crisis, including with NATO allies.

Leaders of Greenland’s political parties have firmly rejected the notion of becoming part of the United States, emphasizing that they want to remain Greenlanders rather than Americans or Danes.

There has been no official confirmation from the White House or the U.S. Defense Department that formal invasion plans are under way.