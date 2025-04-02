You have to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Report: Trump tells inner circle Elon Musk to step down from role in administration
Report: Trump tells inner circle Elon Musk to step down from role in administration
This is a developing story
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
United States
Elon Musk
Donald Trump
Musk gives a stump speech for Trump on the campaign trail
Jim WATSON / AFP
