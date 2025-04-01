Report: Trump to stop $210 million for Princeton over antisemitism

The Trump administration is set to halt $210 million in funding for Princeton University as it investigates antisemitism in the wake of the rampant anti-Israel protests since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

According to the Daily Caller, the investigation into Princeton dates back to the Biden administration after a civil rights complaint following the protests in November 2023.

"Princeton has perpetuated racist and antisemitic policies," a Trump administration official said on Monday.

After taking office, US President Donald Trump instructed his teams to investigate dozens of colleges over claims of antisemitism.

Columbia University recently said it would introduce several policy changes aimed at making the campus safer, although Dr. Katrina Armstrong, the former president of the university, stepped down last week after making contradicting claims to the faculty and students.

Harvard University has also come under fire, with hundreds of millions at stake as Trump's antisemitism task force investigates the elite colleges.