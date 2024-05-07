Report: U.S. delaying sale of precision weapons to Israel

For the second time in recent months, the Biden administration is holding up the sale of thousands of precision weapons to Israel.

That's according to a report in The Wall Street Journal, which adds that the White House has neither confirmed nor denied the move.

The sale in question concerns the supply of 6,500 kits designed to turn ordinary bombs into precision weapons using satellite guidance.

According to the American newspaper, the timing of the decision suggests that this is part of a strategy to pressure Israel not to rush into a ground operation in Rafah.

On Monday morning, the IDF issued evacuation orders to residents of eastern Rafah, and that evening the war cabinet unanimously decided to press ahead with its moves into the last Hamas stronghold in the south of the enclave.

U.S. officials described the current status of the incursion as "limited," and said it was not the broad ground offensive that Israel has been promising to launch. On Tuesday morning the IDF said it had taken full control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing.