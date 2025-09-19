Report: U.S. seeks congressional approval to sell $6 billion in arms to Israel

Recommended -

The U.S. administration of President Donald Trump is seeking congressional approval for a weapons deal with Israel to the tune of some $6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

While the proposed deal was first sent to congressional leaders before Israel’s controversial strike in Doha—targeting the leadership of Hamas, the jihadist Palestinian group with which Israel is at war—, it is understood the incident had no effect on the administration's willingness to push the sale through the legislature.

The proposed sales include a $3.8 billion deal for 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters and a $1.9 billion deal for 3,250 infantry assault vehicles, the report said, citing official documents.

The arms would be paid for by U.S.-provided foreign military financing, according to the documents.

Presently, the administration is seeking the approval of the four top Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, it is understood.

The leaders of the two panels usually must sign off on major foreign weapons deals before the administration sends wider notification to Congress and the public.