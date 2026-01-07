Report: US demands Venezuela stop selling oil to Iran, China, Russia

The U.S. government has outlined firm conditions for Venezuela’s oil sector, demanding that Caracas sever economic and strategic ties with China, Russia, Iran, and Cuba and align its crude exports solely with the United States, sources told ABC News.

Venezuela, historically dependent on foreign partners for both investment and crude sales, has been told it must comply with these demands before Washington will authorize an increase in oil production.

The push comes as Venezuela’s interim leadership, led by Delcy Rodríguez, faces mounting financial pressure. Officials say existing oil tankers are full, preventing additional shipments. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly told lawmakers that Caracas could face insolvency within weeks if its crude remains tied up.

Under the plan, Venezuela would also be required to prioritize sales to the U.S. market, granting Washington preferential access to its heavy crude.

Such a move could reshape Caracas’ energy diplomacy and weaken its long-standing partnerships with Beijing and Moscow.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker confirmed to ABC News that the U.S. strategy focuses on controlling Venezuela’s oil logistics and redirecting shipments to open markets, particularly U.S. refineries, rather than allowing deliveries to rival nations.

While the White House did not dispute reporting, officials emphasized that the approach is intended to exert “maximum leverage” over Venezuela, encouraging cooperation on issues like migration, drug trafficking, and oil infrastructure improvements, while ensuring Venezuelan oil benefits both the country and U.S. energy security.