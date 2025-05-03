Report: Waltz's huddling with Netanyahu to plan Iran strike angered Trump, contributing to ouster

As U.S. President Donald Trump announced earlier in the week the decision to ouster his national security advisor, a report claims that Michael Waltz's "intense coordination" with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has contributed to his sacking.

According to the Washington Post, while "Waltz’s fate was sealed" by his apparently accidental inclusion of an Atlantic journalist on a sensitive Signal group chat in March, he also "upset" Trump after an Oval Office visit by Netanyahu, "when the national security adviser appeared to share the Israeli leader’s conviction that the time was ripe to strike Iran."

The report quoted an administration insider as saying that Waltz “wanted to take U.S. policy in a direction Trump wasn’t comfortable with because the U.S. hadn’t attempted a diplomatic solution.”

The U.S. is now engaged in nuclear talks with Iranian representatives.