Rubio announces arrest, pending deportation of more regime-linked Iranians

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Saturday he revoked the permanent resident status of family members linked to a spokeswoman for the Islamic terrorists who stormed the U.S. Embassy during the 1979 hostage crisis.

"Masoumeh Ebtekar - also known as "Screaming Mary" - was the spokeswoman for the Islamic terrorists who stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979 and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days - subjecting them to beatings, starvation, and mock executions," the top U.S. diplomat posted to his X account.

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"In 2014, the Obama Administration granted visas to her son and his family to enter the United States," Rubio further added. "In June 2016, the Obama Administration gave them lawful permanent resident status via the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program."

"This week, I terminated their lawful permanent resident status and today, Seyed Eissa Hashemi, Maryam Tahmasebi, and their son are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending their removal from our country."

This comes a week after U.S. federal agents arrested the niece and grand-niece of late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani as Rubio revoked their lawful permanent resident status.

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“Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are now in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the State Department said in a statement after Rubio revoked their green cards.