Rubio in Jerusalem: every hostage must be freed, Hamas must be eliminated

Recommended -

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the strength of U.S.–Israel relations on Monday during a joint press conference in Jerusalem, against the backdrop of the Gaza war and growing concerns over Iran.

Welcoming Rubio to what he called “the eternal and indivisible city of Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said the visit sent “a clear message that the United States stands with Israel.” He accused Iran and its regional allies of fueling aggression across the Middle East, declaring that Israel stands “on the front line of Western civilization.”

Netanyahu also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for ordering strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, describing the move as “a strong message to the world.”

The prime minister invoked the October 7 attacks and ongoing hostage crisis, vowing to bring home all captives “alive or dead” and to “eradicate Hamas so it can never again threaten Israel.” He condemned rising antisemitism worldwide and dismissed international pressure, stressing that the U.S.–Israel alliance is “stronger than ever.”

Rubio echoed that support, insisting “every hostage must be returned immediately” and warning that Gaza’s future “cannot begin until Hamas is eliminated.” He also underscored the global danger posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions, noting they extend “beyond the Middle East” and could threaten Europe. Calling for coordinated international action against Tehran, Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s “unwavering” commitment to Israel’s security and the release of the 48 hostages still held in Gaza.