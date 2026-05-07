Rubio meets Pope Leo at Vatican amid Trump feud over Iran war

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Thursday, with both sides describing the talks as cordial and focused on peace, even as tensions between Washington and the Holy See appear strained. Rubio, a practicing Catholic, sat down first with Leo before meeting Vatican FM Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican's foreign minister. The full visit lasted more than two and a half hours.

According to a communique from the Holy See press office, both sides reaffirmed "the shared commitment to fostering sound bilateral relations" and exchanged views on countries "experiencing war, political tensions, and difficult humanitarian situations," with specific attention to Iran, Lebanon, conflicts in Africa, and the situation in Cuba.

The US State Department said the meeting "underscored the strong relationship between the United States and the Holy See and their shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity."

The visit came just days after Trump again attacked Leo, claiming the pope was "endangering a lot of Catholics" by opposing the Iran war and accusing him of being "fine" with Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon. Leo rejected the characterization directly, telling journalists: "The mission of the Church is to preach the Gospel, to preach peace. The Church has spoken out for years against all nuclear arms; on that there is no doubt." Rubio sought to soften Trump's remarks, saying the president's concern was that a nuclear-armed Iran would threaten Catholic and Christian populations.

Parolin, who had said on the eve of the visit that attacking Leo "seems a bit strange to me, to say the least," met Rubio following the papal audience. Rubio gave Leo a crystal football paperweight bearing the State Department seal, while Leo presented Rubio with an olive wood pen, noting that olive is "the plant of peace." Rubio is due to meet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on Friday, who has also defended Leo against Trump's attacks.