Rubio to i24NEWS: Announcement concerning blacklisting of Muslim Brotherhood imminent

Responding to a question from i24NEWS, U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio said he expects announcements next week related to President Donald Trump’s executive order on the Muslim Brotherhood.

Trump issued the order on November 24, setting in motion a process to blacklist branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan as terrorist organizations.

The executive order directed Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to consult with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and to produce a report within 30 days.

The designation would criminalize provision of support for the group, economic sanctions, and bans on entering the U.S.

"President Trump is confronting the Muslim Brotherhood's transnational network, which fuels terrorism and destabilization campaigns against U.S. interests and allies in the Middle East," the White House said in a statement.

Trump has stated that “the military wing of the Lebanese chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood joined Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian factions to launch multiple rocket attacks against both civilian and military targets within Israel.”