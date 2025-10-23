Rubio warns Israeli annexation vote could jeopardize Gaza ceasefire

Just before departing for Israel, where he is scheduled to arrive Thursday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio cautioned that the Israeli parliament’s preliminary vote on annexing parts of the West Bank could endanger the fragile Gaza ceasefire agreement.

“President Trump has already made it clear that we do not support such initiatives at this time,” Rubio told reporters Wednesday evening, warning that the move could threaten ongoing peace efforts.

The Knesset on Wednesday passed two bills in preliminary readings, one proposing the annexation of all of the West Bank, and another applying solely to the Ma’ale Adumim settlement. The measures drew backing from several opposition lawmakers, even as U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance was visiting Israel.

Rubio is set to remain in Israel through Saturday for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials as part of U.S. efforts to reinforce the Gaza ceasefire. “It is particularly important in the coming weeks that the ceasefire be respected,” Rubio said, adding that he plans to announce the appointment of a senior State Department envoy to oversee implementation of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Vice President Vance is scheduled to visit the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv on Thursday morning to meet Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir for a security briefing on Gaza.

The diplomatic push comes as the Trump administration seeks to preserve the tenuous truce with Hamas and maintain coordination with Arab partners, a goal that could be undermined by any U.S. backing for Israeli sovereignty moves in the West Bank.

In Riyadh, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the two draft laws, calling them an attempt to “legitimize Israeli sovereignty over illegal settlements” and denouncing what it described as “colonial and expansionist violations” by Israel. The ministry reiterated the kingdom’s support for the Palestinian right to establish an independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international resolutions.