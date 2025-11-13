Rubio warns settler violence could threaten Gaza peace efforts

Speaking at the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed concern over rising violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, warning it could undermine ongoing peace efforts in Gaza under President Donald Trump’s comprehensive plan.

“I hope not,” Rubio told reporters when asked whether the violence might impact the Gaza truce. “We will do everything to prevent that from happening.”

The Secretary of State also provided an update on the formation of an International Stabilization Force for Gaza, tasked with ensuring security after the conflict ends.

“We have a new draft resolution, and I think we are moving in the right direction,” he said. Rubio emphasized that the force is intended to be stabilization-oriented, not combat-focused, capable of maintaining daily security on the ground.

Highlighting the demilitarization of Gaza, Rubio noted that “this is a commitment Hamas has made, and we expect our partners to exert the necessary pressure to ensure it is respected.” He added that ultimately, no part of Gaza will remain under Hamas control, and administration of the territory will fall to a Palestinian civil organization supported by the international community.

Rubio also announced the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington, saying “good agreements” are expected to be signed, though he did not provide further details.

On Syria, Rubio stressed the need to support stabilization efforts to prevent the return of Iranian influence or the escalation of a broader regional conflict, advocating that the international community “give every chance” to the country’s recovery.