Saudi Arabia’s MBS urged Trump to press on with war against Iran - report

According to reporting by The New York Times, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman has urged US President Trump in recent conversations to continue military action against Iran, framing the US-Israeli campaign as a “historic opportunity” to reshape the Middle East.

The report, based on interviews with people briefed by American officials, says Prince Mohammed has, over the past week, encouraged Trump to intensify pressure aimed at the collapse of Iran’s hard-line leadership.

Saudi officials, reportedly, strongly rejected the characterization, saying the kingdom has consistently supported a peaceful resolution to the conflict. In a statement, they said Saudi Arabia remains in close contact with the Trump administration and that its position “remains unchanged.”

The New York Times noted that its reporting was based on accounts from individuals familiar with conversations involving American officials, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of discussions between world leaders.