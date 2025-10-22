Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit US in November - report

The Trump administration is reportedly planning for a visit to the United States by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman next month, a potential first state visit by a foreign leader during Trump’s second term, according to sources familiar with the arrangements told AP News.

Preparations are underway for a series of agreements that could be signed or witnessed by President Trump and the crown prince during the trip, officials said.

The visit is tentatively scheduled for November 17-19, though the timing and format of the trip remain subject to change.

While the details of the agreements have not been disclosed, sources indicate that many are expected to focus on trade and commercial initiatives, building on the framework of a Strategic Economic Partnership announced during Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia in May. The partnership aims to expand economic cooperation between the two nations and includes various commercial and investment commitments.

The visit underscores ongoing efforts by both governments to strengthen economic and strategic ties amid a backdrop of regional and international developments.