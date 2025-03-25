Scandal after Trump admin accidentally reveals Yemen ops to journalist

A security scandal shook Washington, DC, after The Atlantic revealed that a group of high-ranking Trump administration officials shared classified information about a military operation against the Houthis via the Signal app.

Journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief for the magazine, found himself mistakenly added to this confidential group by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. In these exchanges, sensitive information about the timing, targets, and weapons used in the operation in Yemen were disclosed. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth allegedly shared operational details two hours before the start of the strikes. CIA Director John Ratcliffe also allegedly exposed information potentially related to ongoing intelligence operations.

"his is one of the most stunning breaches of military intelligence I have read about in a very, very long time," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"What we have here are senior US leaders, including the Vice President and Secretary of Defense, having classified discussions of military action over an unsecure app. It's bad enough that a private citizen was added to this chain, but it's far worse that sensitive military information was exchanged on an unauthorized application, especially when that sensitive military information was so so important."

Schumer called for Republicans and Democrats to work together to probe the incident.

"This kind of carelessness is how people get killed. It's how our enemies can take advantage of us. It's how our national security falls into danger," he concluded.

While Hegseth has called the incident false, slamming Goldberg as a "deceitful and highly-discredited ‘so-called journalist,'" National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes said that the messages are apparently "authentic."

Democrats have called for Waltz and Hegseth to be dismissed, while Republicans have shown more leniency. Louisiana Senator John Kennedy dubbed it a "mistake."