Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) delivereda scathing speech on Thursday, urging the Israeli government to hold new elections amid concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership during the ongoing conflict.

Schumer, a staunch ally of Israel, emphasized the risk of Israel becoming an international "pariah" under Netanyahu's right-wing cabinet.

In his address on the Senate floor, Schumer asserted that Israel cannot succeed if it remains isolated from the rest of the world. He called for a new election, suggesting that Israelis would choose better leaders if given the opportunity.

The call for new elections represents a clear signal of frustration with Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza, underscoring growing tensions between the U.S. and Israeli governments. President Biden has previously expressed concerns about Netanyahu's leadership, particularly regarding his reluctance to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and his rejection of a two-state solution.

Schumer's remarks come amid mounting criticism of Netanyahu's approach to the conflict. Several Democratic senators have voiced concerns about the civilian death toll in Gaza and have called for increased humanitarian assistance to the region. Despite these concerns, the majority of Democratic senators voted to send additional aid to Israel last month.

While Schumer's message marks a departure from most congressional Republicans, who have refrained from criticizing Netanyahu, it reflects broader bipartisan support for Israel's security and well-being. However, it also underscores growing frustration within the U.S. government over Netanyahu's policies and actions during the conflict.

In his speech, Schumer highlighted the need for Israel to pursue a path towards peace and stability in the region. He will stress the importance of addressing the root causes of the conflict and working towards a two-state solution.