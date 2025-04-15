Second U.S. aircraft carrier deployed to Middle East ahead of Iran nuclear talks

The United States has deployed a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East ahead of a new round of negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program.

Satellite imagery analyzed by The Associated Press on Tuesday confirmed that the USS Carl Vinson has entered the Arabian Sea, joined by the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton and two guided-missile destroyers, the USS Sterett and the USS William P. Lawrence.

The military build-up comes amid ongoing U.S. airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, part of a broader campaign that officials say is aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran. The month-long campaign, authorized by President Donald Trump, has intensified speculation over Washington’s strategy heading into the sensitive negotiations.

In a televised interview with Fox News, U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff offered a rare level of specificity regarding Washington’s expectations for Iran’s nuclear activities. “They don’t need to enrich beyond 3.67%,” Witkoff said, referencing the limit set under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “In some circumstances, they’re at 60%, in others, 20%. This cannot continue.”

Despite the Trump administration’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, Witkoff suggested that elements of the deal could serve as a framework for renewed talks. He described last weekend’s preliminary discussions in Oman as “positive, constructive, and compelling.”

“The focus will be on verification—first of the enrichment program, and ultimately of weapons-related activities,” he added. “That includes missiles, the types stored, and potential bomb triggers.”

In a notable shift in tone, Iran’s Javan newspaper—widely seen as aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—signaled potential openness to compromise. “Something we have done before, why don’t we do it again to reach an agreement?” read an editorial published Tuesday, referencing past reductions in uranium enrichment levels.

However, uncertainty lingers over the venue for the upcoming talks. Although initially slated to take place in Rome, Iran has insisted on returning to Oman for the next round, a position reiterated on Tuesday. U.S. officials have yet to confirm whether they will agree to the change in location.