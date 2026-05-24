Secret Service fatally shoots gunman who opened fire at White House checkpoint; bystander wounded

The US Secret Service shot and killed a man who opened fire at a security checkpoint near the White House on Saturday evening, with a bystander also wounded in the incident, federal officials said.

According to the Secret Service, the suspect approached a checkpoint near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, one block from the White House, shortly after 6PM local time, "removed a weapon from his bag, and began firing at posted officers." Officers returned fire and struck the suspect, who was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A bystander was also struck and was in critical condition, according to a law enforcement official. It remained unclear whether the bystander was hit by the suspect's gunfire or during the officers' return fire. The Secret Service said none of its officers were injured.

President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time and was not affected, the Secret Service said, adding that he had been briefed on the incident. Trump was at the residence working to negotiate a deal with Iran to end the war.

The suspect was identified by multiple US outlets, citing law enforcement sources, as 21-year-old Nasire Best. Officials said Best had a history of mental health issues and had previous encounters with the Secret Service, including an incident in June 2025 in which he reportedly blocked an entry lane at the White House complex.

Journalists working at the White House reported hearing a series of gunshots and were told to seek shelter inside the press briefing room. ABC News Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang, who was on the scene, described the moment: "I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room, where we are now."

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Police and security forces swarmed the area, blocking streets around the White House, before the lockdown was lifted and reporters were allowed back onto the North Lawn.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau "is on the scene and assisting the Secret Service in response to gunfire near the White House grounds," adding, "We will update the public as much as we can."

Saturday's shooting came less than a month after a separate incident on April 25, when gunshots were fired at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton, prompting the Secret Service to evacuate Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Cabinet members. The suspect in that case, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was charged with attempting to assassinate administration officials.