The Pentagon’s leadership has been thrown into fresh disarray following the "effective immediately" departure of Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, announced by spokesperson Sean Parnell just weeks into the administration’s naval blockade of Iran.

The abrupt exit also comes as reports indicate the US Pentagon estimate that it will take at least six months to clear Iranian-laid mines from the Strait of Hormuz.

Phelan’s removal is the latest in a sweeping purge of military leadership directed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, following the recent firing of the Army’s top general. Phelan’s lack of prior military service had already made him a lightning rod for criticism, and his departure suggests a deepening rift within the administration over the execution of the "Economic Fury" blockade campaign against Tehran.

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Navy Undersecretary Hung Cao has been named acting secretary, becoming the first Vietnamese-American to lead the Navy in an acting capacity.

Cao’s career includes in-depth Navy operational experience, including deep-sea diving and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia.

Notably, he led the 1999 recovery mission for the wreckage of John F. Kennedy Jr.’s aircraft. A Vietnamese refugee who arrived in the US in 1975, Cao transitioned into politics following his 2021 retirement, running for both the U.S. House and Senate in Virginia before joining the Trump administration as Under Secretary of the Navy in late 2025.