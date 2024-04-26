Sen. Marco Rubio to i24NEWS, "U.S. must pay more attention to Israel's north"

In the exclusive interview with i24NEWS, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio shared insights into the diplomatic relations between Israel and the United States amidst recent pro-Palestinian protests on U.S. educational campuses.

Senator Rubio, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee in the U.S., addressed various aspects of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Hezbollah, and the U.S.'s roll in it.

Senator Rubio emphasized the significant threat posed by Hezbollah in the north, stating that the militant group is "multiple times more capable than Hamas." He stressed the importance of awareness in the U.S. regarding the gravity of the conflict in the northern region of Israel.

While advocating for a peaceful resolution, Senator Rubio underscored the necessity of not allowing any remnants of Hamas to persist after the conflict, as they would claim it as a victory.

According to Rubio, while there are Senators in the U.S. who how a less supportive opinion on Israel, the aid package that the U.S. recently passed to help Israel should have been passed much earlier "already on Oct. 8". Senator Rubio highlighted the bipartisan support for Israel in Congress and emphasized the importance of continuing aid to Israel.

Turning to the protests on American campuses, Senator Rubio expressed concern over what he described as a "global left ideology" that portrays the weaker party, such as Hamas, as the victim. He criticized the takeover of higher education campuses by protest mobs and condemned any threats against Jewish students, emphasizing the need to ensure a comfortable environment for all students, especially considering the historical context of anti-Semitism. He said "free speech does not allow you to threaten Jewish students" mentioned that those who support a terrorist organization whose ultimate target is the U.S. and are studying on a visa, must be removed from the country.

Senator Rubio warned against the danger of pouring billions into universities where students propagate anti-Israel sentiments, highlighting that the ultimate target of such sentiments is not just Israel but America itself.