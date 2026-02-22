Senator Graham urges Trump not to shy away from potential strike on Iran

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is urging President Donald Trump not to yield to advisers warning against a military strike on Iran, as the White House weighs its options, according to Axios.

Speaking after a visit to the Middle East, where he met officials in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, Graham acknowledged the risks of another U.S. military engagement in the region.

Still, he cautioned against what he called “voices advising to avoid any involvement,” arguing they underestimate “the consequences of letting evil go unanswered.”

Graham described the situation as a potential opportunity “to bring about historic change” in Iran, but admitted that advocates of restraint are growing louder in Washington. “Time will tell how this evolves,” he said, emphasizing that he will take full responsibility for his decisions on such a consequential matter.

According to Axios, two American aircraft carriers and hundreds of warplanes are currently stationed in the region. President Trump has reportedly been presented with several military scenarios, including strikes targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, though no final decision has been made.

Meanwhile, some advisers are reportedly urging a strategy of continued diplomatic and military pressure, seeking concessions from Tehran—particularly on uranium enrichment—without immediate military action.