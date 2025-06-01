Several hurt in 'targeted terror attack' against Jewish rally in Colorado in support of Israeli hostages

U.S. authorities on Sunday confirmed a “targeted terror attack” took place against Jews marching for Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado. A video of the assailant, reportedly a Palestinian, was circulating on social media, showing a shirtless man brandishing gasoline-filled sprayers and shouting "end Zionists," "Palestine is free," "you are killers, how many children have you killed."

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the attack targeted a weekly Jewish community meetup in support of the hostages kidnapped on October 7.

FBI chief Kash Patel confirmed the agency was investigating a "targeted terror attack."

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon responded to the attack stating that "terrorism against Jews does not stop at the Gaza border – it is already burning the streets of America. Today, in Boulder, Colorado, Jewish people marched with a moral and humane demand: to return the hostages. In response, the Jewish protesters were brutally attacked, with an attacker throwing a Molotov cocktails at them. Make no mistake – this is not a political protest, this is terrorism. The time for statements is over. It is time for concrete action to be taken against the instigators wherever they may be."

Boulder’s police chief Steve Redfearn, meanwhile, said at a news conference that it was "too early" to call it a terror attack. Redfearn said he wasn’t in a position to identify the suspect yet, noting that he’d been taken to the hospital. He said there were multiple injuries among the victims, ranging “from very serious to more minor."

The attack comes some two weeks after the murder of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, two Israeli embassy employees, in Washington, D.C. by a man shouting "free, free Palestine."