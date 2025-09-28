Shooting and fire at Michigan church leave several injured

A shooting at a church in eastern Michigan was followed by a fire Sunday, leaving multiple people injured, authorities said.

The incident took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, northwest of Detroit.

In a Facebook post, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department wrote: “There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is no longer a threat to the public at this time. The church is currently on fire.”

Officials urged residents to avoid the area as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Details about the victims’ injuries, the shooter’s identity, or motive have not been released. Police said the situation is under control, but investigations into the shooting and fire are ongoing.

The incident comes amid continuing concerns over armed violence in the United States. Investigators are working to piece together the circumstances behind both the shooting and the resulting fire, while the local community grapples with the shock.