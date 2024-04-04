'Stop it now': First Lady privately urging Biden to end Gaza war - report

At a meeting with Muslim community members at the White House on Tuesday evening, one guest told the United States President Joe Biden that "his wife had disapproved of him coming to the meeting because of Mr. Biden’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas," said The New York Times (NYT).

To that, Biden reportedly responded that he understood, adding that the first lady, Jill Biden, had been urging him to “stop it, stop it now,” an attendee who heard his remarks told NYT.

Oscar del Pozo/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Salima Suswell, the founder of the Black Muslim Leadership Council, confirmed: "“He said she said, ‘Stop it, stop it now, Joe.'"

Asked about Biden's remarks, the White House officials on Wednesday told NYT that "there was no daylight between Mr. Biden and the first lady on the conflict... the first lady was not calling for Israel to end its efforts against Hamas."

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communications director, said in a statement: "Just like the president, the first lady is heartbroken over the attacks on aid workers and the ongoing loss of innocent lives in Gaza. They both want Israel to do more to protect civilians.”