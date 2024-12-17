Student, teacher killed in Christian school shooting in Wisconsin

A 15-year-old female student killed a teacher and a student at the Abundant Life School in Madison, Wisconsin, before turning the gun on herself on Monday.

Six others were wounded, including two students in critical condition. Two have been released from the hospital.

"Every child, every person in that building is a victim and will be a victim forever," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said. "We need to figure out and try to piece together what exactly happened."

Police identified the shooter as Natalie Rupnow, who died on the way to the hospital.

The school is a nondenominational Christian educational facility with about 420 students from prekindergarten to high school.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Masison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

"We can never accept senseless violence that traumatizes children, their families, and tears entire communities apart," Biden said in a statement.