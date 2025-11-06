Students attacked at pro-Israel event in Canada

Students from Toronto were attacked on Wednesday while holding a pro-Israeli event with the participation of IDF soldiers – as seen in footage published on social networks. According to Canadian media, several of the rioters were arrested following the incident.

The event took place as part of an activity organized by the SSI student organization ("Students Supporting Israel") from Toronto Metropolitan University. Footage from the incident shows masked protesters standing at the scene and chanting "Free Palestine." One person present at the site shattered a glass door.

In additional footage published by the pro-Israeli organization, the students were seen trying to prevent the demonstrators from entering by blocking the doors with heavy objects, but at a certain point the demonstrators managed to enter the building. According to Toronto police, several arrests were made and the investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a synagogue in Toronto was vandalized last night for the tenth time in a year and a half, as the windows of the Shaarei Torah Congregation synagogue were smashed by a person seen at the scene. A police pursuit is underway to locate and prosecute him. "We will continue to pray and do good," clarified Rabbi Joe Kanofsky of the local community.