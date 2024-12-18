Swastikas discovered at Minnesota's largest synagogue

An antisemitic act targeted Minneapolis's Temple Israel Monday morning, with two swastikas discovered graffitied in red on the main entrance of Minnesota's largest synagogue.

"It is heartbreaking to see such a hateful image directly underneath the words emblazoned above our doors, words that have guided us for generations: 'My house shall be a house of prayer for all peoples,'" said Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman. "Temple has always been a sacred space, a welcoming place to all who enter with a spirit of community and peace."

"That has an intensity and a horrible feeling of hate," she said. "We need to make sure that we do not allow that hate symbol to define us or any religious community in their worship."

Surveillance cameras captured the incident, which lasted only two minutes. The Minneapolis police released several images showing a suspect dressed in a white hoodie, a black mask, black jogging pants, and beige boots. The individual left the scene in a silver Honda Civic. An investigation is underway but no arrests have been made yet.

A complaint has been filed with the authorities who take this antisemitic act very seriously, occurring in a context of increased tension for the American Jewish community.