Swastikas found at NYC Jewish school day after Mamdani’s mayoral victory

A Jewish religious school in New York City was targeted in an antisemitic act the day after Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor. On Wednesday morning, swastikas were discovered on the walls of Magen David Yeshiva, just hours after the socialist candidate’s victory was announced.

The incident heightens concerns within the New York Jewish community, which had already expressed worries during the election campaign over Mamdani’s anti-Israel positions. The timing of the vandalism has intensified fears about the security of Jewish institutions in the city.

Mamdani responded on X, writing: “This is a shocking and upsetting act of antisemitism, which has no place in our beautiful city. As mayor, I will always stand firmly with our Jewish fellow citizens to eradicate this scourge from our city.”

Mamdani, the first Muslim mayor of a major global metropolis, won with just over 50% of the vote. In his victory speech, he emphasized a commitment to fighting antisemitism and working with the Jewish community: “Every morning, I will wake up with a single goal: to make this city better for you,” he said, addressing all New Yorkers.

The contrast is striking: while Mamdani pledged to appoint Muslims to key positions and combat antisemitism, a Jewish school was defaced with Nazi symbols. Authorities have not yet determined whether the vandalism is directly linked to the election results.

Mamdani’s political career has included outspoken criticism of Israel. He previously stated he would have Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if he visited New York, although he has attempted to moderate his remarks in recent months.