Sydney Sweeney shines in Israeli Galia Lahav dress at Hollywood premiere

American actress Sydney Sweeney turned heads on the Hollywood red carpet Monday night at the premiere of her new film, The Housemaid, wearing a striking gown by Israeli fashion house Galia Lahav.

The choice spotlighted Israeli design at the heart of one of the world’s most high-profile entertainment events.

Known as one of the most influential figures of her generation, Sweeney opted for a dress that was bold, elegant, and sensual, hallmarks of Galia Lahav’s signature aesthetic, which combines precise tailoring, luxurious fabrics, and a commanding presence. The ensemble made a strong impression, highlighting the growing prominence of Israeli designers on the global stage.

Founded by Galia Lahav, the fashion house traces its origins to the designer’s early studies at the Givatayim Seminar for Arts and Crafts and her beginnings as a visual arts teacher in Ashdod. In 1985, she opened a small workshop specializing in wedding dresses and lace. Over the years, the brand expanded first in Tel Aviv and then internationally.

Today, Galia Lahav maintains boutiques in Tel Aviv, Los Angeles, and Hamburg, with nearly 70 points of sale worldwide. In 2016, the house became the first Israeli brand admitted to the French Federation of Haute Couture.

By wearing an Israeli creation at a major Hollywood premiere, Sweeney underscored the global rise of Israeli haute couture, sending a clear message about the industry’s growing influence on international fashion.