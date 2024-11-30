Taking a snap: Biden photographed conspicuously holding anti-Israeli bestseller

U.S. President Joe Biden was spotted on Friday leaving a bookstore with a copy of a tendentious history book that paints Israel as a colonial imposition on the "indigenous" Palestinian population.

The lame-duck president left a Massachusetts bookstore holding a copy of "The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017" by former Columbia University professor Rashid Khalidi. It is one of the most popular academic volumes laying out the Palestinian narrative.

Formerly affiliated with the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), Khalidi has a track record of endorsing Palestinian terrorism and dismissing the notion that anti-Israeli activism can be linked to antisemitism.