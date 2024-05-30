Matisyahu to headline Jewish music festival honoring Nova festival victims

Singer Matisyahu has announced his participation in the Sababa Music Festival, set to take place from June 27-30 in Hammonton, New Jersey.

The festival will include a special memorial for the victims of the Nova Music Festival tragedy on October 7.

Matisyahu, a prominent Jewish artist, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying, "I'm really excited to headline @sababafest this summer in Hammonton, NJ! Am Yisrael Chai & We Will Dance Again!"

The Sababa Music Festival aims to be more than just a musical event. According to its announcement, the festival is designed as a "community experience" intended to unite Jewish young professionals and singles from across the United States. The event promises a mix of musical performances, interactive workshops, and exhibitions on Jewish visual arts, all within an environment of strictly kosher food. The festival aims to provide a stable and uplifting environment, described as reminiscent of the tribes surrounding the tabernacle in the desert, with Levites singing songs of praise.

In addition to Matisyahu, the festival will feature performances by Jewish artists like Zusha, covering genres from reggae and EDM to contemporary Jewish rock. Singer Kosha Dillz shared his thoughts, stating, "Sababa festival is a special thing for the world. It's Jewish. It's prideful. It doesn't discriminate. All are welcome. In a time where the world is divisive, I finally see the true potential in why I have been participating in the fest for so long. Happy to set the performances off on Friday!"

The Sababa Music Festival is a grassroots non-profit organization founded by Mendel Sherman and Alter Deitsch. This year’s event promises to blend musical celebration with communal support, honoring past tragedies while fostering a vibrant and connected Jewish community.