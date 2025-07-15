Ted Cruz aims to label the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization

Recommended -

The Texan senator introduced a bill on Monday that will designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) based on their support of Hamas and calls for terror against the US and Israel. This move would lead to global sanctions being placed upon the group, as well as increased economic pressure.

The bill, according to the Washington Free Beacon, introduces a “modern new strategy” that uses a “bottom-up” approach that will systematically sanction the organization's global branches. This new approach is specifically designed to take down organizations that call for terror against Israel, the US, and other Western governments by identifying and delegitimizing their individual branches passing defined terrorist criteria. The end goal of the method is for the entire organization to ultimately be designated as an FTO.

The initiative is similar to the Trump administration’s successful 2017 campaign against Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Several Arab nations have already given the organization this label, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Syria.