Terry Anderson, AP journalist held captive in Lebanon for years, dies at 76

Terry Anderson, the Associated Press correspondent who became one of America’s longest-held hostages after he was kidnapped from the streets in war-torn Lebanon in 1985 and held captive for nearly seven years, died at 76.

Anderson, who shared the story of his abduction and torturous imprisonment by Hezbollah in his best-selling 1993 memoir 'Den of Lions,' died on Sunday at his home in Greenwood Lake, New York, said his daughter, Sulome Anderson.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1782157473580814646 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to his daughter, Anderson died of complications from recent heart surgery.

“Terry was deeply committed to on-the-ground eyewitness reporting and demonstrated great bravery and resolve, both in his journalism and during his years held hostage. We are so appreciative of the sacrifices he and his family made as the result of his work,” said Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor of the AP.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1782229381659713951 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“He never liked to be called a hero, but that’s what everyone persisted in calling him,” said his daughter Sulome Anderson. “I saw him a week ago and my partner asked him if he had anything on his bucket list, anything that he wanted to do. He said, ‘I’ve lived so much and I’ve done so much. I’m content.’”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1782177731884507404 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In 1985, Anderson became one of several Westerners kidnapped by the Hezbollah members during the South Lebanon conflict. After his release, the journalist returned to a hero’s welcome at AP’s New York headquarters.