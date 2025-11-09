“Thanks to my family and Allah,” Mamdani celebrates NYC mayoral win

Newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani held his first public gathering since his election victory on Saturday evening, addressing a crowd that included a large Muslim assembly. Mamdani appeared in traditional attire at the event, which prominently featured Palestinian flags and chants of “Allahu Akbar” from attendees.

“We have just made history,” Mamdani said. “This election embodies the will of all New Yorkers who have made this city their home, to truly feel at home, accepted, and fully recognized.”

Mamdani emphasized his pride in becoming New York’s first Muslim mayor, noting that the values of equality and community instilled in him from youth will guide his policies.

The gathering follows a victory speech delivered last Tuesday, shortly after election results were announced, in which Mamdani began his address in Arabic, surprising many observers.

Quoting American socialist Eugene Debs, he declared, “I see the dawn of a better day for humanity,” before continuing in Arabic with a quote from the Prophet: “I am of you and for you.”

He concluded the address with a personal tribute: “Praise be to Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Thanks to my mother, who raised me by making me aware of life’s hardships; thanks to my father, who came from Uganda with the American dream; and thanks to my wife, who supported me when everyone said it was impossible.”