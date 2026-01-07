Qatar is investing billions of dollars in American education

The U.S. Department of Education published the list of countries that invest the most in higher education institutions in the United States on Wednesday. A brief look at the data reveals that at the top of the list is none other than Qatar, with an investment of more than $6.6 billion.

Also on the list are Germany with 4.4 billion dollars, the UK with 4.3 billion dollars, China with 4.1 billion, Canada with 4 billion, Saudi Arabia with 3.9 billion, and Switzerland with 3.4 billion dollars.

The troubling data comes after a global research center published a comprehensive report last month on what it calls "the Muslim Brotherhood's multi-generational campaign," whose goal is "to change Western society from within" as well as "to secretly infiltrate the United States."

The 200-page report, published by the Institute for the Study of Antisemitism and Global Policy, is based on internal Muslim Brotherhood documents and claims that Western freedoms have been systematically exploited to promote Islamist ideological goals, while the organization continues its five-decade-long plan to embed itself within the United States.

The report stated that the Muslim Brotherhood gained access to government agencies, were involved in advising on American civil rights policy, infiltrated educational institutions, and established a wide footprint on social media.

According to the report, the Muslim Brotherhood allegedly aimed to infiltrate American government agencies, including the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Justice, through professional appointments and advisory positions.