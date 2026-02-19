i24NEWS Senior U.S. correspondent Mike Wagenheim spoke with former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, a member of the Executive Board of the newly launched Board of Peace, during the inaugural summit in Washington, D.C., as international leaders gathered to discuss stabilization and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Blair, who was originally considered to lead the Board of Peace before procedural complications led to a different appointment, offered a measured assessment of the summit and its challenges. According to Blair, the “big thing right now is the disarmament of Hamas,” emphasizing that the success of any plan depends on dismantling militant capabilities and ensuring governance authority through a technocratic committee.

“There is a plan. It depends crucially on demilitarization of Gaza and ensuring that this new technocratic committee can govern with authority. And we just have to try and make it work,” Blair said. He praised the visible commitment from participating countries and Donald Trump’s leadership, noting that the U.S. president is “totally committed to the security of Israel” while also seeking to improve conditions for the Palestinian population.

Blair highlighted several key outcomes from the summit: five moderate Muslim countries agreed to contribute personnel to the International Stabilization Force, while the UAE and Saudi Arabia pledged $7 billion for reconstruction. “There is real momentum because of the commitment of money, personnel, and support for civil policing. A new police force will be vetted by Israel to ensure proper governance,” Blair explained.

While optimistic about coalition-building, Blair acknowledged the lingering complexities, including potential contributions from Turkey, which could provoke concern in Jerusalem, and the enduring skepticism within Israel. He also stressed that the Board of Peace initiative is not intended to replace the United Nations but to complement existing UN resolutions for Gaza with a coalition-led approach.

“Virtually all the countries there today brought something to the table — money, troops, or capacity-building support. It’s an open door for nations to participate,” Blair said. He added that while parliamentary or constitutional hurdles may delay formal involvement for some countries, the summit has already created momentum for broader international participation.

Blair concluded that while challenges remain “immense,” the summit’s combination of leadership, international support, and strategic planning offers a path toward a more stable and secure Gaza.