Thousands protest across US over fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis and cities across the United States on Saturday following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer earlier this week.

Demonstrations are part of a nationwide wave of rallies against the government’s immigration enforcement operations.

In Minneapolis, demonstrators marched through Powderhorn Park and surrounding neighborhoods despite cold, windy conditions.

Led by Indigenous Mexican dancers, protesters chanted Good’s name and slogans including “Abolish ICE” and “No justice, no peace, get ICE off our streets,” according to the Minneapolis Police Department, which estimated tens of thousands participated.

Crowds also gathered outside federal buildings in Los Angeles, Austin, New York, El Paso, Washington, D.C., Boston, and other major cities.

In Los Angeles, police issued dispersal orders on Alameda Street after a small group of demonstrators reportedly engaged in acts of vandalism. One person was detained for allegedly battering a police officer.

In Austin, protesters carried signs reading “It’s right to rebel against ICE terror” and “End ICE terrorism,” while confronting law enforcement officers stationed outside federal buildings.

The protests have been fueled by sharply divergent accounts of the incident from Minnesota officials and the federal government. Many demonstrators expressed fears that similar incidents could occur in the future and called for legislative reform of ICE.

