Three tankers, three strikes: Indian sailors caught in crossfire as US blockade claims first lives off Oman

A commercial vessel carrying Indian crew members, the MT Jalveer, reported a fire in its engine room near the port of Shinas off the Omani coast Thursday. The Indian Embassy in Muscat said it was monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities. A crew member later confirmed in a video that everyone on board was safe.

The incident marked the third attack on a vessel carrying Indian sailors in recent days.

Three Indian sailors were confirmed dead Thursday following a US military strike on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it fired on the Settebello's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces. The vessel was attempting to transport oil from Iran in violation of the blockade. Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the deaths Thursday, the first confirmed casualties since the US blockade of Iran-linked shipping began on April 13.

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Before that, another Palau-flagged ship, the MT Marivex, carrying 24 Indian crew members, was also struck by a US precision munition after attempting to sail to an Iranian port. All crew were rescued safely by Omani forces.

India's Foreign Ministry attributed all three attacks to the US Navy. It also said that it expects the US to take due note of its protest regarding attacks on vessels carrying Indian seafarers. Indian officials also summoned the US deputy chief of mission to lodge a formal protest.

The MT Jalveer incident came on a day when Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz and warned that any ship attempting to transit the waterway would be targeted. Since the blockade began, US forces have disabled eight vessels and redirected 134 others.