Tight race in NYC mayoral election as Trump weighs in with fiery comments

Polls opened today (Monday) in New York City for one of the most closely watched municipal elections in recent years. Voting began at 1:00 p.m. Israel time (6:00 a.m. local time), with voters choosing among three main contenders to succeed or replace outgoing Mayor Eric Adams.

The leading candidate, according to recent surveys, is Democrat Zohran Mamdani, a state assemblyman known for his progressive policies and outspoken views on foreign affairs. His main challengers are former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary in June, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels civic patrol group.

Mayor Eric Adams, who announced his withdrawal from the race at the end of September following a turbulent term and multiple controversies, remains on the ballot despite ending his campaign.

Polls released on Sunday night show Mamdani leading with 41–48 percent of the vote. Cuomo follows with 31–34 percent, while Sliwa trails behind with 15–24 percent. Analysts suggest that the outcome could shift dramatically depending on voter turnout and possible late swings among independents and Republicans.

Political observers note that if Curtis Sliwa were to exit the race, Mamdani’s path to victory would become more difficult, as many of Sliwa’s conservative-leaning supporters are expected to back Cuomo over the Democrat.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has inserted himself into the campaign conversation through several posts on his social media platform, Truth Social.

On Sunday night, Trump wrote that “any Jew who votes for Mamdani is a self-professed Jew hater, a stupid person.”

In a follow-up post, Trump urged New Yorkers to cast their ballots for Cuomo, saying, “You really don’t have a choice. You have to vote for him and hope he does a great job — he is capable of it. Mamdani is not.” Trump also added that “a vote for Curtis Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani,” effectively discouraging conservative voters from splitting their support.

As the city heads to the polls, the contest reflects broader national divides over ideology, identity, and leadership style. While Mamdani’s progressive platform has energized younger voters, Cuomo is appealing to moderates and disaffected Democrats who favor experience and stability. Sliwa, meanwhile, has focused his campaign on public safety and opposition to both political establishments.

The results of the election are expected to begin coming in later tonight, with final tallies anticipated within the next 24 hours.